Lonkero Big Box 12x440ml Crisp & Refreshing Finnish Long Drink

As a compromise following the Finnish prohibition (1919–1932), the country was living with a strict state-controlled alcohol policy. In Finland, lonkero is available in stores and restaurants, where it can be on draught, bottle or can.

How Vinexposium plans to shape the drinks trade’s future

The ‘full-frontal Finnish experience’ is designed for festival-goers, summer garden parties, and those who want a ‘refreshing change from the norm’. However, avoid heavily sweetened or strongly flavored gins as they will overpower the delicate balance. Over years of making and enjoying Lonkero, I’ve picked up a few techniques that elevate it from a simple mixed drink to a truly exceptional cocktail. Avoid overly floral or sweetened gins. They provide the necessary juniper-forward, botanical crispness that defines the drink. We’re not just mixing gin and soda; we’re crafting a perfectly balanced, invigorating cocktail that respects its heritage.

“We spotted a gap in the market for consumers who seek a pint-sized, refreshing alternative to beer or cider.

The 2000s saw the reintroduction of the brandy long drink, now manufactured by Laitilan Wirvoitusjuomatehdas.

The original mixed gin beverages were only sold at Alko due to higher alcohol content (5.5% alc/vol) and the fact that only Alko was allowed to sell non-fermented alcohol until 2018 when the alcohol legislation was changed.

After joining the EU the government was no longer allowed to control the production, and this led to the birth of several long drink brands by different companies.

England-based startup Lonkero Drinks has launched a Finland-inspired long drink made with gin, grapefruit and botanicals.

An authentic Lonkero should be crisp, dry, and refreshing with a distinct juniper bite from the gin balanced by the slightly bitter, citrusy notes of grapefruit soda. The key is using a crisp, dry grapefruit soda, not a sweet juice or a sugary soft drink. The host country introduced a fast-to-serve gin-based drink with grapefruit and soda water to keep the visitors entertained. Please note that nutrition information is an estimate and can vary based on the specific ingredients used, especially the sugar content of your chosen grapefruit soda.

For the grapefruit soda, seek out one that is more “soda” than “juice.” Look for brands like Q Mixers, Fever-Tree, or Ting.

Please note that nutrition information is an estimate and can vary based on the specific ingredients used, especially the sugar content of your chosen grapefruit soda.

Avoid overly floral or sweetened gins.

Known for its clean, balanced taste and ready-to-drink convenience, it has become a staple across the Nordics.

Forget those overly sweet canned versions.

Can I use a different type of gin for Lonkero?

The result was a simple, yet brilliant, combination of Finnish gin and grapefruit soda. This one simple switch is the difference between a forgettable mixed drink and an authentic Lonkero lonkero casino registration that tastes like a Finnish summer. Hartwall Original, also known as 'Lonkero' is a ready to drink gin, with refreshing grapefruit.

It was the absolute insistence on balance and a specific type of grapefruit flavor. The 2000s saw the reintroduction of the brandy long drink, now manufactured by Laitilan Wirvoitusjuomatehdas.

What does an authentic Lonkero taste like?

You want the bitterness and effervescence of grapefruit, not the heavy sweetness of a soft drink. The city was expecting a flood of visitors from around the world, and they needed a pre-mixed, easy-to-serve, refreshing drink to handle the crowds efficiently. With this method, you'll create a drink so crisp and clean it will instantly become your go-to for warm days, backyard gatherings, or any time you need a genuinely refreshing escape.

They demanded it continue, and so Lonkero became a permanent fixture in Finnish culture, a symbol of hospitality, simplicity, and a relaxed summer mindset. The drink was designed to be temporary, just for the games, but the Finns fell in love with it. Before we start mixing, it's worth knowing where this iconic drink comes from.

Lonkero is available on the company’s website, with a six-pack retailing for £17.99 (US$23) and a 12-pack for £29.99 (US$39). Our team can’t wait to see the Lonkero word spread across the UK this summer.” “We spotted a gap in the market for consumers who seek a pint-sized, refreshing alternative to beer or cider. Described as ‘the national drink of Finland’, Lonkero translates to ‘long drink’ in Finnish. Inspired by Finland’s ‘eccentricity and the love of the outdoors’, Lonkero is offered at 5.5% ABV as a refreshing, pint-sized alternative to beer and cider. For the most authentic taste, you must use a quality London Dry Gin.