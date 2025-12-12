Web Oficial

The cathedral chapter eventually won its case by petitioning Charles V, king of Castile and Aragon, who gave his permission for the project to proceed. The Royal Chapel was constructed in a lavish Mudéjar style with a ribbed dome very similar to the neighbouring dome of the Villaviciosa Chapel and with surfaces covered in carved stucco decoration typical of Nasrid architecture at the time. While it is sometimes believed to have been started by Alfonso X, Heather Ecker has argued that documentary evidence proves it wasn't begun before the 14th century when Constance of Portugal, wife of Ferdinand IV, made an endowment for the chapel.

The flames reached the Chapel of Expectation, and after the firefighters intervened, the roof of this chapel collapsed under the weight of the water. Further restorations of features like chapels and some of the outer gates have continued to take place up to the late 2010s. Further research work and archaeological excavations were carried out on the mosque structure and in the Courtyard of the Oranges by Félix Hernández between 1931 and 1936. Further restoration works concentrating on the former mosque structure were carried out between 1879 and 1923 under the direction of Velázquez Bosco, who among other things dismantled the baroque elements that had been added to the Villaviciosa Chapel and uncovered the earlier structures there. Patricio Furriel was responsible for restoring the mihrab's Islamic mosaics, including the portions which had been lost. In 1727 the tower was damaged by another storm and in 1755 pieces of it (mainly decorative details) were damaged by the 1755 Lisbon Earthquake.

The dome is now part of the Villaviciosa Chapel and two of the three intersecting arch screens are still present (the western one has disappeared and been replaced by the 15th-century Gothic nave added to the chapel).

The conversion from mosque to cathedral reflects broader historical conquest and cultural transformation patterns.

More inscriptions are carved into the stone imposts on either side of the mihrab niche’s arch, above the small engaged columns.

The cathedral nave, by comparison, disrupts this subdued ambiance, channeling light to highlight Christian iconography, thus shifting the experiential narrative.

Under Abd Al-Rahman II, eight new naves were added to the south side of the hall, with new Moorish-made columns being erected next to the already existing Roman and Visigoth ones.

The minaret’s original appearance, however, was reconstructed by modern Spanish scholar Félix Hernández Giménez with the help archeological evidence as well as historical texts and representations.

It was originally the gate by which the Muslim emir and his officials entered the mosque and it presumably existed since the mosque's first construction by Abd ar-Rahman I in the 8th century. At the centre of the ensemble on the west side is a large episcopal throne, commissioned in 1752, that resembles the design of an altarpiece. The altar of the Capilla Mayor was begun in 1618 and designed in a Mannerist style by Alonso Matías. On the dome itself, are the images of the eight Fathers of the Church along the outer edge and an image of the Holy Trinity at its center, which together are part of a Counter-Reformist iconographic program. The elliptical dome of the crossing rests on four pendentives which are sculpted with images of the four evangelists.

Expansion of al-Mansur

In the nave or aisle of the hypostyle hall which leads to the mihrab, at the spot which marks the beginning of Al-Hakam’s 10th-century extension, is a monumental ribbed dome with ornate decoration.

The arches that marked the transition from the courtyard to the interior of the prayer hall were originally open and allowed natural light to penetrate the interior, but most of these arches were walled up during the Christian period (after 1236) as chapels were built along the northern edge of the hall.

It challenges the assumption that interventions must be either wholly preservational or entirely transformative.

The most significant alteration of all, however, was the building of a Renaissance cathedral nave and transept – forming a new Capilla Mayor es – in the middle of the expansive mosque structure, starting in 1523.

The most substantial and visible additions are the cruciform nave and transept of the Capilla Mayor (the main chapel where Mass is held today) which were begun in the 16th century and inserted into the middle of the former mosque’s prayer hall, as well as the remodelling of the former minaret into a Renaissance-style bell tower.

About half-way up, the stairways were lit by sets of horseshoe-arch windows whose arches were decorated with voussoirs of alternating colours which were in turn surrounded by a rectangular alfiz frame (similar to the decoration seen around the arches of the mosque's outer gates). The main tower contained two staircases, which were built for the separate ascent and descent of the tower. The lantern tower was in turn surmounted by a dome and topped by a finial in the shape of a metal rod with two golden spheres and one silver sphere (often referred to as "apples") decreasing in size towards the top. The minaret has since disappeared after it was partly demolished and encased in the Renaissance bell tower that is visible today. Until the 11th century, the mosque courtyard (also known as a sahn) was unpaved earth with citrus and palm trees irrigated at first by rainwater cisterns and later by aqueduct.

Some remains of the original eastern doors of Al-Hakam II's expansion, before Al-Mansur's displacement of the eastern wall, are still visible inside the mosque-cathedral today. The cathedral's main chapel (known from Spanish as the Capilla Mayor) is located at the cruciform nave and transept at the center of the building. It was designed by architect Hernan Ruiz III (grandson of Hernan Ruiz I), who built the tower up to the bell's level but died before its completion.

Expansion of Abd ar-Rahman III

The first major addition to the building under Christian patrons is the Royal Chapel (Capilla Real), located directly behind the west wall of the Villaviciosa Chapel. It was probably instituted not only to make use of Mudéjar expertise but also to make up for the cathedral chapter's relative poverty, especially vis-à-vis the monumental task of repairing and maintaining such a large building. Some of them were kept on payroll by the church but many of them worked as part of their fulfilment of a "labor tax" on Muslim craftsmen (later extended to Muslims of all professions) which required them to work two days a year on the cathedral building.

Muslim prayer has not been always banned outright and there are some cases of token concessions in the past, including Saddam Hussein's prayer at the Mihrab in December 1974. The faded mural paintings inside the blind arches above the outer doorway include a depiction of Our Lady of the Assumption in the middle, with Saint Michel and Saint Raphael on the sides. Its current appearance dates from the work of Hernán Ruiz II, who took over work on the cathedral in 1547 after the passing of his father (Hernán Ruiz I). The small Postigo de la Leche ("Door of the Milk") on the west side of the building has Gothic details dating from 1475.

He asked the authorities to offer adhan at the cathedral and was even allowed to offer his prayers there. Despite the demise of the Umayyad caliphate and the concomitant decline of Córdoba's political status, its great mosque remained one of the most thoroughly described and lauded Islamic buildings for centuries to come. The Puerta del Perdón (Door of Forgiveness) is one of the most ritually important doors of the cathedral, located at the base of the bell tower and directly opposite the Puerta de las Palmas. Al-Mansur's final expansion of the mosque a few decades later (starting in 987–988), which extended the mosque laterally to the east, copied the design of the earlier gates of Al-Hakam II's expansion. These later gates have https://www.velwinscasino.gr/ even more elaborate decoration, particularly from the 10th century during Al-Hakam II's expansion (starting in 961), visible today on the western exterior façade of the former prayer hall. Next to the base of the tower is the Puerta del Perdón ("Door of Forgiveness"), one of the two northern gates of the building.

Charles V only visited the cathedral after it was completed and was not too pleased. Over four centuries, the mosque was continually extended as Cordoba prospered. This agreement lasted until 784 when the Muslim Emir Abd al-Rahman I purchased the church and demolished it to make room for the grand mosque of Cordoba. Unlike any other building in Spain, the Great Mosque of Cordoba tells the history of the Iberian Peninsula, starting with the Romans. To get to the top of the bell tower, a separate ticket is required which costs 3€.

Over the centuries, Cordoba’s Mosque-Cathedral has been a testing ground for building techniques which have influenced both the Arabic and Christian cultures alike. Now standing 10 metres to the north of its original location, with a height of 54 metres, it is the tallest building in the city. After the tower had been damaged by an earthquake in the 16th century, a decision was made to build a new, Renaissance-style structure around it. The bell tower, Mosque-Cathedral of Cordoba (1984) by Historic Centre of CordobaUNESCO World Heritage As time went on, a fascinating blend of styles began to emerge as Mudejar, Gothic, Renaissance and Baroque elements were incorporated into the not only Islamic, but also Visigoth and Roman architecture of the former mosque.

In 1236, Córdoba fell to King Ferdinand III of Castile, marking the beginning of the mosque's conversion into a cathedral. Its design drew inspiration from the Great Mosque of Damascus, yet it also incorporated elements of the existing Visigothic structure on the site, reusing columns and capitals in a display of both practicality and symbolic continuity.

The most exquisite decoration in the whole complex is found in the third mihrab, or prayer niche, a small octagonal recess roofed with a single block of white marble that is carved in the form of a shell and has walls inlaid with Byzantine-style mosaics and gold. After the mosque's conversion to a cathedral in 1236, Spanish Christian designs were increasingly added to new or existing gates.

The courtyard of the mosque was planted with trees as early as the 9th century, according to written sources cited by the 11th century jurist Ibn Sahl. The narrative of the church being transformed into a mosque, which goes back to the tenth-century historian Al-Razi, echoed similar narratives of the Islamic conquest of Syria, in particular the story of building the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus. A claim that the site of the mosque-cathedral was once a Roman temple dedicated to Janus dates as far back as Pablo de Céspedes and is sometimes still repeated today.

Located next to the altar, the cathedral’s Royal Chapel was completed in 1371. The mihrab and the maqsurah (1984) by Historic Centre of CordobaUNESCO World Heritage Over time, Abd al-Rahman’s successors extended the mosque and enriched it with elements of Andalusian art. The ribbed dome at the entrance Al-Hakam II's 10th-century extension (1984) by Historic Centre of CordobaUNESCO World Heritage Using Roman and Visigoth elements and materials from the site’s previous structures, the mosque was completed in only two years.

It’s the fact that the building tells the story of over 1500 years. Its roof is held up by a series of double arches made up of its iconic alternating red and white bricks. This is one of the reasons why the mosque, along with Cordoba’s historic center, were declared a UNESCO World Heritage site. In 1994, the original World Heritage property was extended to include not only the Mosque-Cathedral, but also the surrounding area and a number of historic buildings and monuments from Roman, Islamic and Christian times. Added to and altered but never demolished, this architectural hybrid is today a truly unique artistic creation.